Newly Constructed Playground Outside of Hermantown Community Learning Center

The Hawk's Nest playground is located at 4333 Hawk Circle Drive, Hermantown, MN 55811.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.–After years of planning, construction is complete for a new playground in Hermantown.

It’s called the “Hawk’s Nest” and it’s located outside the Hermantown Hawk’s Community Learning Center. The center was built in 2019 to provide early childhood education for kids ages 3-5 years old.

Since then, staff have been working with engineers to brainstorm ways to enhance the outdoor learning spaces. Thursday a ribbon cutting celebrated the new equipment and the many hands that helped make it happen.

The Director of Communications for Proctor Hermantown Community Schools, Kristal Berg, said, “The last two years we actually didn’t have a playground here and our kids were going into the forest or out onto the tennis courts to play, so this allows every student in our building to get outside and do large motor skills, have some free play, use imaginative play so it’s a very important piece of their education”.

With the materials funded by the school, Skyline Rotary Club Members constructed a stage and shelter that can be used all year round. The kids at the learning center will use the stage for dancing and play acting.

As a 30 year member of the Skyline Rotary Club, Mark Leutgeb said, “We’re really excited about that to do a project for the kids and for the families of the community who are welcome to use this playground when the school kids aren’t here. So it’s for the whole community and the families within the community but it’s especially for the kids”.

Other cool features of the playground include a sensory board and climbing wall along with several wooden structures to convey a more natural look.

