Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary.

The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive.

The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.

The public information officer for the city said the work may take 7 days, but the timeline is subject to change.

Drivers are recommended to take Fourth Street in the meantime.