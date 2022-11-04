Annual Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Is Back At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — The popular Duluth Junk Hunt is back this fall at the DECC!

Treasure hunters can find repurposed antiques, vintage clothing and handmade items throughout the three-day event inside the DECC’s South Pioneer Hall. More than 140 vendors saw the first wave of shoppers who got an early look at what booths have to offer.

The market pops up twice a year during the beginning May and November, gathering the top vendors from throughout Minnesota and beyond.

Certain hotels in the area have discounted prices for out-of-town visitors going to the vintage paradise.

Nick Korhonen, Owner of Rust Furnishings and Design said, “Rust is a furniture company that turns things into furniture that were never made to be furniture. So, we do rustic industrial, it’s our design. It’s pretty awesome the exposure here, Emily puts on a great show, it’s pretty cool to have this many people in one spot.”

Thursday’s early bird shoppers were gifted tote bags by staff and have access to free re-entry for the rest of the weekend.

“I look at it all, I like to see what ideas people have and I like to try and build things myself and get ideas from other people, and occasionally find something neat or something that happens to work for you. I just like seeing all the old stuff,” said shopper Tim Taggart.

General admission tickets are on sale for $7 at the door and $5 online on the event’s website. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.