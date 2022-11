Coffee Conversation: Local Hiker Encourages People to Explore the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. — Local hiker, Sandi Larson, hits the many trails of Duluth every day. She posts a photo of each journey on social media and is apart of Women Hike Duluth.

Larson joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to showcase her hikes and experiences.

Her goal is to encourage people to get outside, explore the northland and the many views it has to offer.