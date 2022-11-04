College of St. Scholastica Inducts First Generation Honor Society

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of Saint Scholastica inducted first generation students into the Tri Alpha honor society Friday.

A ceremony celebrating 74 students and their academic success took place at Mitchell Auditorium.

Undergraduate and graduate honor students with a minimum 3.2 GPA were rewarded with the induction to Tri Alpha, which recognizes academic excellence and helps first generation students.

“I think it’s a big achievement and shows how well first generation college students can do,” says new honor student Anna Elias.

“It’s just mind blowing you can say,” says new inductee Abbie Crawford, “because also at the same time there is a lot of pressure put on us, but like, if we pass of course it’s a huge thrill and a big milestone in our life as well.”

Faculty members were also rewarded and recognized, with speeches made by staff members, CSS President Dr. Barbara McDonald, and even an alumni student who received this year’s first generation reward.

The ceremony was live streamed, and was followed by a scholarship announcement and a dessert reception.