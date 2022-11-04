Congressman Tom Tiffany, Other Candidates Join In Press Conference For Natural Gas Plant

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A proposed natural gas plant in Superior is on hold, and Friday there was a push to make it happen.

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany said the Nemadji Trail Energy Center should be allowed to move forward. The plan is for a $700 million natural gas plant along the Nemadji River in Superior.

It would generate 625 megawatts of power. But earlier this summer the environmental Protection Agency said there was not enough study on the plant’s environmental costs and effects on climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

Tom Tiffany said, “There have been permits that have been issued for this. The public service commission in Wisconsin has approved it. The courts have approved it. Minnesota’s public service commission has approved this. There is no reason for this not to move forward.”

Many environmental groups have expressed concern over the potential problems that might come from the plant, and they have supported the EPA’s decision to ask for additional study.

Tiffany was joined in pushing for the project by other republicans. District 25 Senate candidate Romaine Quinn, and District 73 Assembly candidate Angie Sapik. Democrat Richard Ausman is running against Tiffany.