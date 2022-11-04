Deer Firearm Season Begins Saturday In Minnesota

MINNESOTA — Tens of thousands of deer hunters are getting ready for the start of the deer firearm season in Minnesota Saturday.

The State DNR is reminding hunters that they need to have the proper licenses and tags prior to going out.

They also want people to follow safety guidelines, such as wearing blaze colored clothing and using a safety harness when in a tree stand, to limit potential injuries and deaths.

The DNR is also requiring some deer permit areas to have chronic wasting disease testing done on harvested deer to prevent its spreading.

More details on where testing will take place can be found on the DNR’s website and regulations book.