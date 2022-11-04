Deer River Football Tops Barnum for 15th Section Title in Program History

Deer River was led by Sam Rahier who had four total touchdowns in the victory.

PROCTOR, Minn.- For the 15th time in program history, the Deer River football team has won the 7A section title.

The Warriors would defeat Barnum 26 to 14 on Friday in Proctor.

Deer River was led by Sam Rahier who had four total touchdowns in the victory.

“You know it’s really hard work and they grind it out. We played hard nose football. A lot of stuff on the ground so our front line is really physical and has done a great job all year. Same way on the defensive front. I think we’ve given up seven points a game this year. Anytime you do that, you’re going to be in a lot of games,” said head coach Brent Schimek.

“Never sick of it but I’m not satisfied. I want a ring this year not just an appearance. I want a banner at our school and I’m just excited for it man,” added senior quarterback Sam Rahier.

Deer River will find out their first round opponent over the weekend.