Duluth’s Yarn Harbor Is Ready To “Warm Up The City”

DULUTH, Minn. — Yarn Harbor is ready to “Warm Up the City” with their annual donation event.

Every year donated hats, mittens, scarves, and more are placed around Duluth for people to grab.

Friday staff were collecting winter donations, before they head outside to distribute them on Saturday. Items are labeled, “I am not lost! I need a good home. If you need me, please take me home with you.”

Yarnbombing is an accessible way for people to find a warm item for themselves and their kids, who otherwise might not be able to afford it.

“And truly we’re just the implementers cause it’s everyone else, it’s the people who are donating the items, it’s the people who are volunteering to distribute the items. You know we’re just the go-between. But it’s all very gratifying,” said owner of Yarn Harbor, Kathy Thomas.

Yarn Harbor has been putting on this event for the last 9 years.

Donations and volunteers are also needed. If you’d like to help out, go to their website.