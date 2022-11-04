Essentia Health Eases Visitor Restrictions

DULUTH, Minn. — After making changes to their visitor policy due to COVID-19, Essentia Health has relaxed them.

The change made earlier this week will allow 2 visitors to see a patient at a time, and they do not have to be the same 2 people on a given day.

One of the visitors can be a child, but they must be healthy and supervised.

General hospital visitation hours have been extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but special considerations will be allowed depending on the patient.

Visitors will still be required to wear a mask, and these guidelines can change based on CDC guidelines and the current level of transmission for COVID-19.