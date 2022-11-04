Get a Sneak Peak of Bentleyville at the Salvation Army’s Upcoming Red Kettle Karnival

DULUTH, MN – There is only one opportunity each year to step inside the giant Bentleyville Christmas Tree and that is during the Red Kettle Karnival put on by the Salvation Army in Bayfront Park. This year, that day falls on Wednesday, November 9 from 5 until 8 p.m. If you want to experience the 150,000 lights and music from inside the tree, you will need to bring a new toy, two non-perishable food items, or a 5 dollar donation with you to the carnival. Aside from the tree, there will be plenty of fun activities for kids and families provided by several community organizations and Bentleyville volunteers.

“For them to put on a whole event just for us, and then during the whole season of Bentleyville, they collect food and toys with us and then we pick them up every single night there. And those toys and the food goes all over the Northland,” said Salvation Army director of development Cyndi Lewis.

In addition to the fun and games, the Boy Scouts will be there making Dutch oven cobbler, the Girls Scouts will have all you need for S’mores, and Bentleyville will provide hot cocoa and cookies.