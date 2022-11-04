North Shore Scenic Drive Reopens After Closing For Emergency Repairs

DULUTH, Minn. — The significant erosion along portions of North Shore Scenic Drive in Duluth has been repaired.

According to St. Louis County, the project which started October 10 was expected to take 5 weeks, has now wrapped up.

The slope along Scenic Drive across from New Scenic Cafe was falling into Lake Superior along with big trees, making it unstable for drivers.

The temporary repairs were done to stabilize the road for winter conditions.

A permanent repair will be done in the spring with a schedule date to be determined.