South Ridge Football Falls in Section Championship Rematch

ESKO, Minn.- A 2021 Section 5 nine-man rematch between South Ridge and Ogilvie at Esko Stadium, Friday night.

The Lions jumped out to a 30-0 before halftime, adding 20 more points in the second half. The Panthers scored one in the third quarter, for a final score of 50-8.

Ogilvie defends their title winning the Section 5 nine-man championship in back to back years.