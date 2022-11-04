Twin Ports Artists Opens First Gallery at UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s always a special event when an artist can open their debut art gallery exhibition. UWS alum Emily Koch go that chance Friday evening.

Visitors to the reception got to see the first look at Koch’s projects, which she centers on play and memory, along with enjoying various drinks and treats.

The Twin Ports based artist lined the walls of the gallery with a clown-themed painting series with a contemporary style, even having an adult sized blanket fort covered in art projections, and a glowing cake.

The Kruk Gallery in the Holden Fine Arts Center will host the gallery until December 14th.