USPS Hiring Postal Service Workers for Holiday Season

The Duluth Post Office Held a Job Fair Friday

DULUTH, Minn.–If you’re looking for some extra cash this holiday season, the Postal Service is hiring.

Friday a job fair was held looking for eligible applicants to join the USPS team for the upcoming busy couple of months ahead.

The Postal Service wants to be as prepared as possible for the demands of online shopping and gift giving. Those attending the job fait were able to meet experienced staff and talk about what types of positions are needed at this time.

Duluth Post Master, Matt MacFarlane said, “I always enjoy Christmas. It’s like being Santa Clause right? So we provide everybody the things they need and want, but there’s also the more urgent things, medications stuff like that. Whether it’s checks in the mail, whether it’s Grandma’s card, whatever it may be we want to make sure we’re getting the fastest service we can to everybody to make sure everyone has what they need for the holidays”.

The specific positions they’re looking to fill are City and Rural Carriers. Their main role is to delivery packages by foot or car and dropping them off at designated addresses.

The Postal Service is also hiring Sales and Service Associates along with Mail Processing Clerks to shuffle through incoming envelopes and packages.

Some requirements for the USPS employees are you must be 18 years or older, have been a U.S. resident for the past 5 years, and have a safe driving record.

The Duluth Post Office puts on similar job fairs about every month at their West Michigan Street location. If you’re interested in becoming part of their team, you can stop in at the office, visit the website or call 1-800-ASK-USPS.