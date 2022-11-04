Wisconsin Governor Evers in Superior for Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers campaigns at UW-Superior on November 4, 2022. Image courtesy of Tony for Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers spent Friday traveling the Northland as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour as he seeks re-election next week.

He rallies with supporters at UW-Superior and encouraged them to get out the vote.

Evers faces a tough race against Republican challenger Tim Michels. Michels was last in Superior to show support for Enbridge’s Line 5 replacement project.

“Governor Evers has a strong record of getting things done for our state, including fixing the damn roads, funding our public schools at the highest levels in decades, and cutting income taxes for working families,” says Tony for Wisconsin Deputy Communications Director Kayla Anderson. “There is a clear choice on the ballot between Tim Michels’ radical agenda and continuing to do the right thing for Wisconsin.”

The latest Marquette Law School poll, released this week, shows Evers and Michels in a dead heat.