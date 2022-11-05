Duluth All Souls Night Held for 15th Year

DULUTH, Minn. – A wet evening did not stop people from taking part in the 15th annual Duluth All Souls Night Saturday.

The event got underway with a short film and a variety of poems and spoken word pieces at Zeitgeist before transitions across downtown to the Train Depot, where music was played and a Mexican folk art collection were featured.

A parade from Zeitgeist to the Train Depot on Superior Street and a fire ceremony at the Duluth Public Library’s downtown location were scheduled, but Fox 21 did not hear back if it was canceled due to the weather.

Duluth All Souls Night is described as the city’s only public acknowledgement of grief, giving people a chance to be creative as they remember those who are no longer with them.

This event is modeled after Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a Mexican observance that honors loved ones who have passed away.