Ely Volleyball Improves to 21-0 on the way to a Section 7A Championship

The State Tournament is up next, Ely will learn their opponent when brackets release later next week.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Ely and Floodwood were the last remaining teams in the Section 7A championship on Saturday in Hermantown.

The Timberwolves have been perfect on the season and would remain that way after winning the title in four sets, 3-1. Hannah Penke led the way finishing with 18 kills.

The State Tournament is up next, Ely will learn their opponent when brackets release later next week.