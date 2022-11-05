Plant Bar Takes Place at Hoops Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. – One wouldn’t normally go to a brewery to pick out a plant, but that was the case in Duluth Saturday.

Hoops Brewing hosted Succ it Up Buttercup as they put on a self-paced, open house style plant bar.

People could select from a variety of plants and containers, along with accessories to decorate.

The owners say the idea came to them about five years ago when succulents were becoming a hot item to have in homes, and now they travel to breweries, wineries, and other locations to give people a chance to have a drink while doing some light gardening.

“Our busy season is in the spring and winter time,” says Jessica Dobbel, Owner of Suck it Up Buttercup. “So we hit it hard starting in the fall.

“Mainly we specialize in succulents, and we also have cacti and we have houseplants as well. So people can chose from one or the other and whichever they like.”

Dobbel says what began as a hobby has become her full-time job, and it’s one that she is proud to do.

“We have party packages, for instance if you have like a bachelorette party coming up or a birthday party or work team building, stuff like that. So you can order a party package. So we’re expanding on that right now to be able to offer a lot of different variety and options.”