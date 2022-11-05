Traders Village Craft Fair Holds Monthly Event

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The monthly Traders Village Craft Sale was packed with vendors and customers Saturday.

The craft show takes place at Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior with free admission.

Booths sold items ranging from handmade drink tumblers to custom jewelry. Treasure hunters can find repurposed items and collectables. A concession stand was also open for the hungry shoppers.

Organizers say with seasonal items showcased this month, the craft sale is the perfect place to find a gift.

“I love it I think it’s great, if I could open up a store and sell stuff all the time I would, I love it, interacting with people and seeing them laughing and enjoy my stuff is great,” says craft vendor owner Sheila Fetters. “Lots of seasonal craft items, my stuff isn’t so much seasonal it’s kind of fun and snarky and stuff you don’t find everywhere else.”

The next Traders Village show will be December 10th from 9am to 3pm in the 4H building at the Fairgrounds.