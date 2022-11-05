UWS Men’s and Women’s Soccer Defend UMAC Titles

Next up, both teams will get a shot at a National Championship. UWS will await NCAA Regionals seeding set to release Monday.

SUPERIOR, Minn.- The UWS men’s soccer team has now won six consecutive UMAC titles, after a 3-0 win Saturday over Bethany Lutheran.

The women’s soccer team also competed for a title, Saturday. The Yellowjackets found the back of the net on six occasions, shutting out Northwestern 6-0 to earn back to back UMAC titles.

