Warm Up the City Sees Warm Clothing Items Left in Public Places

DULUTH, Minn. – The 4th annual Warm Up the City event hosted by Yarn Harbor helps the Twin Ports prepare for colder weather.

With winter right around the corner the local yarn store organized over 500 winter clothing accessories to be distributed throughout Duluth for those in need. All the items were donated by community members.

Volunteers helped to put hats, scarfs, and mittens at public areas around the city like benches, bus stops, and even trees. Each has a tag on them saying “take if you need”.

“It’s been around long enough that we look forward to it every year and hopefully the community does as well who are grabbing them know that it is coming up and they can look at for their winter accessories at their local park,” says Yarn Harbor owner Kathy Thomas. “It’s, you know, a little thing that we can do to give back a little to the community.”

Yarn Harbor hopes to continue the event for years to come and that donations are collected all year long.