Mimi Parker Of Low From Duluth Dies From Ovarian Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. — Mimi Parker, one of the founding members of indie rock band Low from Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Parker was 55.

She was a drummer and vocalist for the band.

Her husband, the band’s vocalist and guitarist Alan Sparhawk, posted a message acknowledging her death on social media on Sunday.

“Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” he wrote. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

The three-member band was formed in 1993 in Duluth. Parker and Sparhawk were mainstays, while several different bass players served in that third spot over the years.

Duluth-based radio station The North 103.3 FM will honor Parker through its airwaves on Monday.

“We, at The North 103.3 FM in Duluth, MN were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Mimi Parker, founding member of the seminal band Low,” the station said in a press release. “As a tribute to her enormous influence in the world of modern American music and with deep respect, The North will suspend its regularly scheduled programming on Monday, November 7th, to highlight her acclaimed contributions throughout the day. The staff of WDSE sends its most heartfelt condolences to her husband and artistic partner, Alan, her family, and friends. She and her work will be missed tremendously by the city of Duluth and the state of Minnesota and we join fans worldwide in celebrating her incredible voice which gave so many comfort and inspiration throughout her remarkable career.”