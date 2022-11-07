2022 Minnesota State Senate And House Election Preview
The 2022 election for Minnesota is on Tuesday. Here is a preview of State Senate and House races.
State Senate District 3:
Grant Hauschild, DFL is running against Andrea Zupancich, GOP.
State Senate District 7:
Ben DeNucci, DFL will be running against Robert Farnsworth, GOP.
State Senate District 8:
Jen McEwen, DFL and Alex Moe, GOP will go head-to-head.
State Senate District 11:
Michelle Boyechko, DFL and Jason Rarick, GOP are facing off.
State House District 3A:
Rob Ecklund, DFL is going against Roger J. Skraba, GOP.
State House District 3B:
Mary Murphy, DFL will go head-to-head with Natalie Zeleznikar, GOP.
State House District 7A:
Spencer Igo, GOP and Julie Sandstede, DFL are facing off.
State House District 7B:
David Lislegard, DFL is running against Matt Norri, GOP.
State House District 8A:
Art Johnston, GOP are going head-to-head with Liz Olson DFL.
State House District 8B:
Becky Hall, GOP is up against Alicia Kozlowski, DFL.
State House District 11A:
Jeff Dotseth, GOP is running against Pete Radosevich, DFL.
State House District 11B:
DFL Eric Olson will face off against incumbent Nathan Nelson.