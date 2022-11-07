2022 Minnesota State Senate And House Election Preview

The 2022 election for Minnesota is on Tuesday. Here is a preview of State Senate and House races.

State Senate District 3:

Grant Hauschild, DFL is running against Andrea Zupancich, GOP.

State Senate District 7:

Ben DeNucci, DFL will be running against Robert Farnsworth, GOP.

State Senate District 8:

Jen McEwen, DFL and Alex Moe, GOP will go head-to-head.

State Senate District 11:

Michelle Boyechko, DFL and Jason Rarick, GOP are facing off.

State House District 3A:

Rob Ecklund, DFL is going against Roger J. Skraba, GOP.

State House District 3B:

Mary Murphy, DFL will go head-to-head with Natalie Zeleznikar, GOP.

State House District 7A:

Spencer Igo, GOP and Julie Sandstede, DFL are facing off.

State House District 7B:

David Lislegard, DFL is running against Matt Norri, GOP.

State House District 8A:

Art Johnston, GOP are going head-to-head with Liz Olson DFL.

State House District 8B:

Becky Hall, GOP is up against Alicia Kozlowski, DFL.

State House District 11A:

Jeff Dotseth, GOP is running against Pete Radosevich, DFL.

State House District 11B:

DFL Eric Olson will face off against incumbent Nathan Nelson.