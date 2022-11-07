2022 Minnesota Statewide Election Preview

MINNESOTA — With Election Day being on Tuesday, here is a look at Minnesota’s key races.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is going for his second term in Minnesota’s top race this year. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is running alongside Walz once again. They are up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator and Matt Birk, former Minnesota Vikings football player.

Also running for Minnesota Governor are James McCaskel and David Sandbeck of Legal Marijuana Now, Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter of Independence Alliance, and Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire, Socialist Workers.

For Secretary of State Republican Kim Crockett is going against DFL Steve Simon.

The Attorney General’s race is another one to look for. Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison is seeking a second term over Republican Jim Schultz.

Incumbent Julie Blaha, DFL, Ryan Wilson, Republican, Will Finn (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party of Minnesota), and Tim Davis (Legal Marijuana Now Party) are running for Minnesota State Auditor.

Here are the candidates for the St. Louis County 8th Congressional race, the Sheriff’s race, Commissioner District 6 (nonpartisan).

U.S. House 8th District:

Incumbent Pete Stauber GOP is running against Jen Shultz, DFL.

St. Louis County Sheriff (nonpartisan):

Jason Lukovsky is running against former Duluth police chief Gordan Ramsay, and write-in candidate Chad Walsh.

St. Louis County Commissioner District 6 (nonpartisan):

Keith Nelson is facing off against Matt Matasich.