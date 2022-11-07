Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year.

This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.

This year’s theme is “Flavors of Fall.”

The owner of The Boat Club says “Eat Downtown” week has been a great way to add new items to his restaurant’s menu.

“You know there’s actually been many times when Eat Downtown specials actually turned into menu options, on our permanent menu. So, it’s been really great to hear the feedback from people, be able to tweak when we need to change something and really fine tune it before it ends up on that regular menu,” said Jason Vincent, owner of the Boat Club restaurant.

In terms of specials, The Boat Club is offering caramel apple French toast for breakfast and lunch, and grilled pork chop or shrimp and chicken alfredo with soup for dinner.

To find out what deals other restaurants are offering, go to Downtown Duluth’s website.