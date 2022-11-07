Highway 53 Demolition Begins In Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT crews are moving forward with the Highway 53 bridge demo in West Duluth.

The portions being focused on begin in the heart of the Lincoln Park Craft District on Superior Street. Then work will continue up the hill all the way up to Piedmont Avenue.

The surrounding neighborhood may hear some construction crews working until 9 at night.

MnDOT will keep 2 out of the 3 streets that connect to Lincoln Park open at all times, which are West Michigan Street, West 1st Street, and West Superior Street.