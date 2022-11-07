Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral

Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he's ready to play!

DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral.

Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.

With this new addition, the zoo is continuing to help grow certain vulnerable populations that live on the grounds. Chinese Gorals were classified as endangered species in 2020.

There are currently only 25 Chinese Gorals at accredited facilities and two babies have been born and raised right here in Duluth, MN.

Zoo keeper, Jessica Phoenix, said, “They’ve actually been out, people could see them the whole time. When they’re really little thought, the moms are pretty secretive with them so they do spend a lot of time hiding in the trees and in their hut and stuff, but now he’s getting a lot more active and moving around a lot more and stuff.”

Tyrone can be seen playing with his half brother, born last named Xaizhi. If you’d like to get a glimpse of the baby Gorals, they are most active in the mornings and afternoons while running circles around their mom.

Staff at Lake Superior Zoo tell us that the parents Mac and Tina are doing a great job at caring for their new little one.