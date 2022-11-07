UMD Hockey Players Write Appreciation Cards To Veterans

DULUTH, Minn. — The Red Cross is partnering with the men’s and women’s hockey teams at UMD to spread to love to veterans this week.

The hockey teams were down at AMSOIL Arena on Monday with the Red Cross, writing thank you cards to our local veterans and active duty military members.

The tradition has been running for years, but this is the first time the event was held in-person since 2019 thanks to the pandemic.

“My grandpa served over in the Vietnam War so just thinking about him and all the sacrifices he’s made and hearing all of his stories and how strict they are, and he talks about cutting potatoes and if he didn’t cut them right he got sent back into something else so hearing those stories and reflecting on those things is super cool,” Gabbie Hughes, a member of the UMD women’s hockey team, said. “I think just being able to write to them and show them my appreciation, I hope they can feel that appreciation through those letters.”

On Friday, the UMD men’s hockey team will have a military appreciation night during their game, featuring 150 148th Fighter Wing members and their families at AMSOIL.