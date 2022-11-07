UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Fall in Latest USCHO Polls

The Bulldog men will host Omaha this weekend. The Bulldog women hit the road to face St. Cloud State.

DULUTH, Minn.- After suffering some tough losses over the weekend, both the UMD men’s and women’s hockey teams have dropped a few spots in the latest USCHO polls.

After splitting with Colorado College, the Bulldog men are down one to number 20.

They return home this weekend to face Omaha.

As for the women, they fall two spots to number seven after being swept by top ranked Minnesota.

They continue their road trip to St. Cloud for a two game set with the Huskies on Friday.