UWS Men’s Soccer to Face North Central (IL) in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

The Cardinals play out of the CCIW division and are currently 16-0-4 on the season.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Making their fifth consecutive national tournament, the UWS men’s soccer team learned who their opponent will be on Monday afternoon.

The Yellowjackets will make their way to Naperville, Illinois to take on North Central.

The two teams have never faced each other this season and don’t have any mutual opponents.

But head coach Joe Mooney says he does know the opposing team very well as he’s crossed paths with their head coach from time to time.

“I do know that they will be, just knowing him from playing back in the day in the WIAC. I know what their team will consist of. They’ll be good, they’ll be extremely well coached, they’ll be a physical side. I expect them to be a pretty clinical side as well and a team that’s very prepped for tournament time,” said Mooney.

“The biggest thing is just have fun, play with confidence and I guess just focus on us. Because if we don’t focus on us, that’s when we can get taken out of the game for things that weren’t even in our control,” added senior forward Blake Perry.

Gametime is set for Saturday at 6:30 PM.