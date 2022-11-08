2022 Wisconsin Election Results

WISCONSIN — Here are the results so far of key races in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Governor:

Democratic Tony Evers/Sara Rodriguez- 1,135,434 (50%)

Republican Tim Michels/Roger Roth- 1,111,624 (49%)

Independent Joan Beglinger/no Lt. Gov- 23,354 (1%)

Secretary of State:

Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette- 799,184 (50%)

Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck- 731,906 (46%)

Libertarian Party Neil Harmon- 5,244 (2%)

Green Party Sharyl McFarland- 26,443 (2%)

State Treasurer:

Democrat Aaron Richardson- 791,328 (50%)

Republican John Lieber- 752,645 (48%)

Constitution Party- Andrew Zuelke- 4,928 (2%)

State Attorney General:

Incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul- 859,110 (52%)

Republican Eric Toney- 782,182 (48%)

Wisconsin Senator:

Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson- 1,167,683 (51%)

Democrat Mandela Barnes- 1,101,687 (49%)

U.S. House District 7:

Incumbent Tom Tiffany- 202,057 (62%)

Democrat Richard Ausman- 124,677 (38%)

State Senate District 25:

Republican Romaine Quinn- 4,149 (54%)

Democrat Kelly Westlund- 3,481 (46%)

State Assembly District 73:

Democrat Laura Gapske- 11,428 (51%)

Republican Angie Sapik- 11,078 (49%)

Douglas County Sheriff:

Incumbent Matthew Izzard (unopposed)- 5,829 (97%)