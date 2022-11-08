2022 Wisconsin Election Results
WISCONSIN — Here are the results so far of key races in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Governor:
Democratic Tony Evers/Sara Rodriguez- 1,135,434 (50%)
Republican Tim Michels/Roger Roth- 1,111,624 (49%)
Independent Joan Beglinger/no Lt. Gov- 23,354 (1%)
Secretary of State:
Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette- 799,184 (50%)
Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck- 731,906 (46%)
Libertarian Party Neil Harmon- 5,244 (2%)
Green Party Sharyl McFarland- 26,443 (2%)
State Treasurer:
Democrat Aaron Richardson- 791,328 (50%)
Republican John Lieber- 752,645 (48%)
Constitution Party- Andrew Zuelke- 4,928 (2%)
State Attorney General:
Incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul- 859,110 (52%)
Republican Eric Toney- 782,182 (48%)
Wisconsin Senator:
Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson- 1,167,683 (51%)
Democrat Mandela Barnes- 1,101,687 (49%)
U.S. House District 7:
Incumbent Tom Tiffany- 202,057 (62%)
Democrat Richard Ausman- 124,677 (38%)
State Senate District 25:
Republican Romaine Quinn- 4,149 (54%)
Democrat Kelly Westlund- 3,481 (46%)
State Assembly District 73:
Democrat Laura Gapske- 11,428 (51%)
Republican Angie Sapik- 11,078 (49%)
Douglas County Sheriff:
Incumbent Matthew Izzard (unopposed)- 5,829 (97%)