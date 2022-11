#5 Augsburg Holds Off UWS Men’s Hockey in High Scoring 1st Period

UWS (1-2) will next play at Bethel on Friday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s hockey team would play #5 Augsburg tough on Tuesday, but ultimately they would fall at home 5 to 2.

The Yellowjackets were led by Reed Stark and Chris Ishmael who each tallied a goal in the contest.

UWS (1-2) will next play at Bethel on Friday.