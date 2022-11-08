Grandma’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon Has Officially Sold Out

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, the popular Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon has officially sold out.

Registration for the half marathon has only been open since October 1 and has already ran out of spots.

The half marathon came around in 1991 and has been a popular race ever since with capacity for the race being at 8,000.

Their marketing and PR director talks about how big it is for the marathon to be sold out already.

“It’s huge, and it speaks to the success not just of our organization, but it speaks to the idea that people want to come to Duluth and be a part of this. And so every year we tell people you should mark your calendars for October 1st if you want to be part of the Half-Marathon because it does sell out quickly and you know people have told us we had to wait 2-3 years to get in,” said Zach Scheider, Grandma’s Marathon Marketing and PR Director.

There is space still open in the Grandma’s full marathon, the William A. Irvin 5-k, and the Great Grandma’s Challenge.

To sign up for any of those, go to the Grandma’s Marathon website.