Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior

DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout.

Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.

We talked to the Chief election inspector in Superior at the Central Assembly of God Church, which served as a polling location in the city Tuesday.

She talked about how Tuesday’s midterm turnout compares to that of a presidential election, and why she believes it’s so important to turn out to the polls.

“I don’t think we’re going to come near the presidential election, but we’re going to be about halfway maybe a little over halfway there,” Suzette Esterholm, said Superior Chief Election Inspector. “It’s the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and if you don’t vote you don’t really have a say in what’s going on.”

Fox 21 also caught up with a Duluth resident who was off to cast her ballot.

Georgie Madison said, “Currently I don’t think the state is faring very well so I am hoping our vote will change that. Local things matter, local government, state government, all of this matters so I feel if we have the opportunity that we should go for it.”

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Minnesota and Wisconsin elections.