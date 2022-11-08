Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results

Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question.

State Senate District 3:

DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%)

GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%)

State Senate District 7:

DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%)

GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%)

State Senate District 8:

DFL: Jen McEwen- 21,176 (72%)

GOP: Alex Moe- 8,251 (28%)

State Senate District 11:

DFL: Michelle Boyechko- 9,833 (44%)

GOP: Jason Rarick- 12,714 (56%)

State House District 3A:

DFL: Rob Ecklund- 6,408 (48%)

GOP: Roger J. Skraba- 6,858 (52%)

State House District 3B:

DFL: Incumbent Mary Murphy- 1,914 (55%)

GOP: Natalie Zeleznikar- 1,567 (45%)

State House District 7A:

Incumbent from 6A, DFL: Julie Sandstede- 5,684 (47%)

Incumbent from 5B, GOP: Spencer Igo- 6,368 (53%)

State House District 7B:

Incumbent DFL: David Lislegard- 2,810 (50%)

GOP: Matt Norri- 2,802 (50%)

State House District 8A:

Incumbent DFL: Liz Olson- 10,227 (70%)

GOP: Art Johnston- 4,288 (30%)

State House District 8B:

DFL: Alicia Kozlowski- 10,707 (72%)

GOP: Becky Hall- 4,157 (28%)

State House District 11A:

DFL: Pete Radosevich- 8,069 (49%)

GOP: Jeff Dotseth- 8,216 (50%)

State House District 11B:

DFL: Eric Olson- 2,047 (32%)

Incumbent Nathan Nelson- 4,298 (68%)

Duluth City Question:

The city has an existing parks fund levy set as a fixed annual dollar amount of $2,600,000 on the referendum market value of all taxable property within the city, which is 0.0290052 percent on the referendum market value of all taxable property within the city for the year 2023. The current parks fund levy is applicable indefinitely unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.

Should the city increase its parks fund levy to a new fixed annual percentage amount of 0.0472654 percent on the referendum market value of all taxable property within the city, which is $4,236,821 on the referendum market value of all taxable property within the city in 2023, and end the entire parks fund levy referendum revenue authorization in twenty-five (25) years at the end of the year 2047, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law?

The sole purpose of the parks fund levy is funding parks and recreation facilities and activities.

Yes- 14,238 (49%)

No- 14,753 (51%)