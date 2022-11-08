Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
U.S. House 8th District, St. Louis County Sheriff, and St. Louis County Commissioner District 6.
Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates.
For Minnesota Governor:
DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%)
Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%)
Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%)
Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%)
Socialist Workers: Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire- 5,903 (1%)
For Secretary of State:
Republican: Kim Crockett- 804,589 (43%)
DFL incumbent: Steve Simon- 1,052,961 (57%)
For State Auditor:
Republican: Ryan Wilson- 834,876 (45%)
DFL incumbent: Julie Blaha- 912,837 (49%)
State Attorney General:
DFL incumbent: Keith Ellison- 981,699 (52%)
Republican: Jim Schultz- 889,514 (47%)
U.S. House 8th District:
Incumbent GOP: Pete Stauber- 103,360 (56%)
DFL: Jen Schultz- 82,32 (44%)
St. Louis County Sheriff (Non-partisan):
Jason Lukovsky- 16,869 (39%)
Gordon Ramsay- 23,319 (54%)
Chad Walsh (write-in)- 3,398 (7%)