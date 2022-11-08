Minnesota Statewide General Election Results

Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates.

For Minnesota Governor:

DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%)

Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%)

Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%)

Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%)

Socialist Workers: Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire- 5,903 (1%)

For Secretary of State:

Republican: Kim Crockett- 804,589 (43%)

DFL incumbent: Steve Simon- 1,052,961 (57%)

For State Auditor:

Republican: Ryan Wilson- 834,876 (45%)

DFL incumbent: Julie Blaha- 912,837 (49%)

State Attorney General:

DFL incumbent: Keith Ellison- 981,699 (52%)

Republican: Jim Schultz- 889,514 (47%)

U.S. House 8th District:

Incumbent GOP: Pete Stauber- 103,360 (56%)

DFL: Jen Schultz- 82,32 (44%)

St. Louis County Sheriff (Non-partisan):

Jason Lukovsky- 16,869 (39%)

Gordon Ramsay- 23,319 (54%)

Chad Walsh (write-in)- 3,398 (7%)