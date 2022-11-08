Minnesota Statewide General Election Results

U.S. House 8th District, St. Louis County Sheriff, and St. Louis County Commissioner District 6.
KQDS Staff,

Election Result

Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates.

For Minnesota Governor:

DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%)

Tim Walz    Peggy Flanagan

Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%)

Scott Jensen  Matt Birk

Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%)

Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%)

Socialist Workers: Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire- 5,903 (1%)

For Secretary of State:

Republican: Kim Crockett- 804,589 (43%)

DFL incumbent: Steve Simon- 1,052,961 (57%)

Kim Crockett    Steve Simon

For State Auditor:

Republican: Ryan Wilson- 834,876 (45%)

DFL incumbent: Julie Blaha- 912,837 (49%)

Ryan Wilson    Julie Blaha

State Attorney General:

DFL incumbent: Keith Ellison- 981,699 (52%)

Republican: Jim Schultz- 889,514 (47%)

Ellison    Jim Schultz

U.S. House 8th District: 

Incumbent GOP: Pete Stauber- 103,360 (56%)

DFL: Jen Schultz- 82,32 (44%)

Pete Stauber    Jen Schultz

St. Louis County Sheriff (Non-partisan):

Jason Lukovsky- 16,869 (39%)

Gordon Ramsay- 23,319 (54%)

Chad Walsh (write-in)- 3,398 (7%)

Jason Lukovsky    Gordon Ramsay    Chad Walsh

