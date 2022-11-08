State Football Preview: MLWR Meets Barnsville in State Rematch, Esko & MIB to Face Unbeaten Opponents

Moose Lake-Willow River and MIB will play on Thursday. Esko hits the field on Saturday.

ST. CLOUD, Minn.- Moose Lake-Willow River has gotten to play in the state tournament quite a bit in recent years.

Thursday’s game against Barnsville will be the 5th straight time the Rebels have played a state game.

It was also be a rematch of the 2018 Class Double A quarterfinal in which the Trojans handed the Rebels a 40 to nothing loss.

Moose Lake-Willow River will make the 1 hour 45 minute trek to St. Cloud on Thursday with kickoff set for 7 PM.

Something will have to give on Saturday between Esko and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton as both squads come into the Class AAA quarterfinal with perfect 11-0 and 10-0 records.

The two teams do share a common opponent in Pequot Lakes.

Esko just defeated the Patriots 28 to 19 in the Section 7 AAA finals, clinching their 3rd section title in the last four years.

Meanwhile, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would sneak by Pequot by just two on September 9th.

Kickoff is at 1 PM at Brainerd High School on Saturday.

In nine man, Mountain Iron-Buhl won their fourth straight Section 7 9 man title last week against Cherry.

Like Esko, they will meet up with Kittson County Central in a game of two unbeatens.

In recent years, the Rangers have gotten to the second round of the playoffs twice, the last times being in 2018 and 2017.

Kittson County Central, who comes out of section 8, has a stout defense as they’ve only given up more than 20 points only twice this season.

Kickoff is set for 5 PM at Moorhead High School on Thursday.