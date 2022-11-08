State Volleyball Preview: Grand Rapids Ready for 2nd Straight Appearance, Ely Makes History with 1st

Grand Rapids hits the Xcel Energy Center Floor on Wednesday. Ely will play a day later.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- Grand Rapids volleyball is making their second straight trip to state, after defeating Cloquet 3-0 in the Section 7AAA title game on Saturday.

The Thunderhawks were able to earn a seed as well at state as they’ll be the four seed and will take on the five seed Mahtomedi.

Mahtomedi is 25-4 on the year and previously topped the Thunderhawks at a tournament in Farmington on September 17th.

The rematch is set for Wednesday at 5 PM.

Ely rightfully earned their spot in the state tournament after going through the regular season and section tournament with a 29-0 record.

The Timberwolves also made history as this will be their first ever apperance in the state tournament.

They’ll match up with Mayer Lutheran, who earned the two seed with a 26-5 record.

Ely on the other hand was unseeded.

The Timberwolves will hit the Xcel Energy Center floor a day later than Grand Rapids on Thursday. With gametime set for 7 PM.