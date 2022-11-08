UWS Men’s Hoops Opens Season with Border Battle Victory Over CSS

The Yellowjackets were led by Reid Johnson in the victory who had 17 points.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s basketball team started the year with a win on Tuesday, defeating St. Scholastica 73 to 57.

The Yellowjackets were led by Reid Johnson in the victory who had 17 points.

UWS (1-0) will next host Central on Friday. Tip-off is at 7 PM.

As for Scholastica (0-1) they’ll try to get back on track on November 16th at home versus Northwestern.