#20 UMD Men’s Hockey Returns Home to Face Omaha

Friday's game will take place at 7:07 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team returns home to AMSOIL this weekend to face Omaha after splitting their first NCHC series of the season with Colorado College.

Friday’s game was a game to forget as the Bulldogs were shutout five to nothing.

Then on Saturday, UMD would bounce back to even up the series with a 3 to 1 victory.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says he was pleased with the team’s ability to turn things around. But would like to see more consistency from his squad.

“I don’t know what direction we’re going, I’ll be honest with you. It’s been inconsistent. It shouldn’t take 5 to nothing losses, 6 to nothing losses to get their attention. I mean you have to be ready to play every game, doesn’t mean you’re going to play great, doesn’t mean you’re going to be perfect. But you have to be prepared to play hard, compete, execute and be a hard team to play against. We were none of that on Friday,” said Sandelin.

