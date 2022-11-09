#7 UMD Women’s Hockey Aims to Snap Three Game Skid in St. Cloud

Puck drop of game one is set for 6 PM on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The tough stretch of the UMD women’s hockey schedule is officially over. As the Bulldogs dropped two games to top ranked Minnesota over the weekend.

Now, UMD shifts their focus to St. Cloud State, a team they haven’t dropped a game to in their last ten meetings.

However, the Huskies are coming off a big win in which they upset the Gophers Monday, 4 to 1 in Andover.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says SCSU picking up that victory will keep her team on their toes this weekend.

“Yeah, I’m excited actually for another great series. I think the result on Monday is good for us. I think it keeps us honest. We can talk about the tough six game stretch. But, we should continue with that. Another couple big challenges ahead going down to St. Cloud, playing on the big sheet. New coach adds a new style of play. All sorts of different things that I think are good for our group just to keep us on task and focused and not take our foot off the gas,” said Crowell.

