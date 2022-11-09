Coats For Kids Is Back At The Superior Salvation Army

The event is Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — If you need a warm winter coat as the temperatures drop, you can pick one up for free this week in Superior.

The Superior Salvation Army is handing out coats Thursday and Friday at its facility.

They were donated by the Benna Ford car dealership, which collected over 1,100 coats throughout October. There are coats for every age and size, from infants to adults.

You don’t have to be a Superior resident either, everyone from the Northland is welcome.

“So, after the event is over the coats go over to our thrift store on Belknap. And then people can still get a free coat just by going to the store and expressing the need that ‘hey I need a warm coat for the winter can I get a free coat’ and we will help them out, get a free coat even after the event is over,” said Captain Jason Elcombe, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army in Superior.

The event is Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you can’t make it to this event, you can still grab a free coat. If you want to help keep the Northland warm, the Superior Salvation Army is always taking donations.