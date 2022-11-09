Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case

CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play.

38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.

His car and personal items were found about 45 minutes west of Carlton in McGregor.

Family members told the DNT that Dudden’s disappearance was highly suspicious, and it was unlike him to not show up to his job working at the Superior Refinery.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake told Fox 21 that all investigative avenues for this case are still open.

Dudden has blue eyes, sandy brown hair, he’s 5’8″ and 165 pounds. If you see him call 911.