Grand Rapids Volleyball Sweeps Mahtomedi to Advance to AAA Semifinals

Gametime is at 9 AM on Friday.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Grand Rapids volleyball team is onto the next round in the state tournament, after sweeping Mahtomedi 3-0 in the Class AAA quarterfinals.

The Thunderhawks will next play Marshall in the semifinals.

