Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force Arrests Multiple Men During Search Warrant

DULUTH, Minn. — Stolen handguns, body armor, drugs, and ammunition were all seized in a West Duluth home Monday afternoon.

It happened on the 100 block of South 67th Avenue West during a search warrant by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force.

Four men between the ages 20 and 51 were arrested.

The 3 oldest suspects had active warrants for other crimes like theft, assault, and failing to register as a predatory offender.