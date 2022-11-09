Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival Event Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival that was planned for Wednesday at the Bentleyville Tour of Lights was canceled thanks to the bad weather in the evening.

The event at Bayfront would have allowed people to step inside the showpiece Christmas tree just for the day. Those who donated non-perishable food, toys, or $5 would be allowed inside.

Aside from the tree there would have been family-friendly activities provided by community organizations and volunteers.

Hot cocoa and cookies would have been available, along with treats from Boy and Girl Scouts.

Bentleyville is set to open on November 19th with a fireworks show.