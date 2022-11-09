State Football Preview: Deer River Looks to Advance to 2nd Round in Game vs. Mahnomen/Waubun

Kickoff is at 7 PM on Friday at Brainerd High School

DEER RIVER, Minn.- The Deer River football team is making their fourth consecutive trip to state.

The Warriors who won the section title in 7A, will meet with the champs from 8A, Mahnomen/Waubun.

In those four trips, Deer River has yet to get to the 2nd round.

It will also be a rematch of the 2018 quarterfinals, in which the Thunderbirds shut out the Warriors by 42.

