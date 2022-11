UMD Women’s Hoops Picks Up Exhibition Win Over Bethel

UMD will next host Parkside on November 16th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team played in front of their hometown fans on Wednesday, defeating Bethel 72 to 45 in a exhibition game.

The Bulldogs were led by Madelyn Granica, who had 11 points in the victory.

