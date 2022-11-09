Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two.

Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.

The oven has been imported all the way from Italy, and the tables are designed from restored wood from the Old Globe Elevators in Superior.

Besides that, owner Christie Erickson tells us it has been all about welcoming her new employees to the Vitta family.

“Yesterday I met a lot of people that have never been to Vitta Pizza before and they were thrilled and thought the pizza was delicious. So, we’re excited to introduce Vitta Pizza to people that maybe have never tried it before,” Erickson said.

Duluth’s first Vitta Pizza location is in the busy tourist-filled Canal Park. Erickson hopes this new location over the hill will reach locals better and expand to new customers.